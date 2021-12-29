May 8, 1930 - December 20, 2021
Clara Mae (Barton) Harbel, 91, died, Monday, December 20, 2021, at her home, after a long illness.
Clara was the only child of Ernest “Dick” Barton and Mary (Ostendorf) Barton. She was born in Taylor, Nebraska on May 8, 1930. She graduated from the Taylor High School. On September 12, 1947 she married the love of her life, Maurice E. Harbel. From this union they went on to have 3 children; Linda, Doug and Bruce.
The family moved to Sheridan, Wyoming in 1953. In 1955 they bought the place where they resided for the next 66 years. Mom and Dad were married for 60 years when he passed away.
Mom worked at the National Coil Factory where she became a line supervisor. After they closed, she worked for Posters of America. She worked for Neltje for 17 years on the ranch. She worked for Malcolm Wallop and Kristy Love in Big Horn. Mom worked at the Senior Center for many years. She was a receptionist and then a driver for the mini bus system. She retired when she was 85. Through all of her jobs she made many lifelong friends. Throughout this time she helped Daddy in the hay fields, milked cows, took care of livestock, cattle and horses, chickens and raised a huge garden and canned it all.
Mom loved her family, the Sandhills of Nebraska, playing pinochle, fishing, traveling, and being with her family. She played Dartball for many years. She was the “1 st Base Shooter From Hell” and was affectionately called Gramma by many of the players and by her kids and grandkids friends. She would give her Grandson, Shane, lessons in pool on occasion and “school” her Granddaughters, Teresa and Kerri in pool, too. She was a member of the Big Horn Mountain Eagles #4169 Auxiliary.
Clara is survived by her daughter, Linda (Marshall) Hanna; her grandchildren Teresa Kenyon, Kerri Wambolt, Shane Kenyon, all of Sheridan. Granddaughters, Autumn (Chuck) Slater in Mississippi and Amber Fraser in S. Dakota, 9 great grandchildren, and 12 great, great grandchildren. We are fortunate enough to celebrate 5 generations. She is also survived by cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Mom was preceded in death by her husband Maurice, her son Bruce (Donna), and son Doug. That entire generation is now deceased in our family.
Thank you to everyone who has been here for all of us through this difficult time. She is now “Waltzing With The Angels”.
A Celebration of Life will be held May 14 , 2022 at the Big Horn Mountain Eagles #4169. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue, 1850 Gabrielle Ct., Sheridan, WY 82801. Cards can be sent to Linda Hanna 143 Metz Rd, Sheridan, WY 82801.
Waltz with Daddy and the Angels, Mama.
We all love and miss you.
