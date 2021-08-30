April 10, 1943 – Aug. 23, 2021
The Lord took another one of his children home on Monday, August 23, 2021. ClaraJeanne (Trouchon) Dolinar passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by family.
ClaraJeanne was born April 10, 1943 in Sheridan, WY to Rene’ and Dorothy Trouchon. Although she was born in Sheridan her family lived in Monarch, WY where she lived until she was 10 years old. Those years were jammed with wonderful memories and stories she loved to tell.
A favorite story of ClaraJeanne’s was when the kids would band together holding newly-weds “hostage” keeping them from their honeymoon destinations until a ransom was paid. One newly wed couple stood out from the rest, Mr. and Mrs. Roman Legerski. Mr. Legerski was generous with he and his bride’s ransom. The proof was in seeing the general store crowded with kids buying candy with the ransom money they collected the day before.
The Trouchons moved to Sheridan after the mines closed in Monarch. ClaraJeanne was a Girl Scout and a Job’s Daughter. She worked odd jobs to help out or to pay for anything special she might want. One of the jobs she had was as a waitress at the Townhouse Restaurant where she met her first husband Richard L. Dau.
ClaraJeanne and Richard were married in 1960. They had three children Shannon, Tracy and Rick and were divorced by 1970. She was a single mom for two years until ClaraJeanne married Anthony Eugene Dolinar. In 1974 they welcomed a son, Lucien Eugene Dolinar making the family complete.
In her teenage years ClaraJeanne worked alongside her mother as an aide at Reihmelt’s nursing home working there until the early 1970’s. After Reihmelt’s ClaraJeanne worked at Eventide for many years before landing her dream job at the V. A. Hospital.
Her father was the first person to be told about the exciting news. Boy, was he a happy Dad; so proud of his daughter. ClaraJeanne’s outstanding work ethic earned her several awards over the 23 years she worked at the V.A. The two awards ClaraJeanne took the most pride in were the Superior Performance Award and the Secretary’s Award for Excellence in Nursing.
While working at the V.A. ClaraJeanne made a lifelong friend in her night shift R. N. supervisor Ardis Schwerr. C.J., as she would now be known as, and Ardi would do their best to keep their fellow co-workers' time at work a little less dull, whether it was a harmless practical joke or decorating for every holiday that exists. Even with their fun C.J.’s work was never compromised, Ardi told C.J.’s family “That C.J. was the best CNA she had ever worked with.”
Throughout her working years C.J. had the opportunity to go on some nice vacations. Whether it was taking her youngest son and niece to Disney Land or driving up the coast to Oregon with her husband and son or the countless trips to Las Vegas, C.J. enjoyed time spent on new adventures.
With the opportunity of an early out C.J. retired at the age of 58. This gave her and Gene the opportunity to visit family in Colorado and Arizona. Together in 2000. Gene and C.J. decided to move to their favorite vacation place, Las Vegas. Living in Vegas wasn’t as much fun as visiting and they also lived in Arizona for a while. Missing Sheridan, and realizing there’s no place like home, they moved back in 2004.
C.J. loved spending time with her family. Her kids and grandkids were the most important people in her life. She would move heaven and earth for any one of them.
C.J.’s hobbies besides giving unsolicited advice to her adult children were decorating her house inside and out. She made flower arrangements and wreaths. Every few years C.J. would create a different theme for Christmas, making all new ornaments for the tree and garlands used throughout the house. There have been millions of craft projects over the years always having fun trying new ideas.
ClaraJeanne is preceded in death by her mother Dorothy Weaver Trouchon, father Rene’ Trouchon , husband Anthony Eugene Dolinar and son Richard Rene Dau.
Surviving family members including son Lucien (Martha) Dolinar of Sterling, Colorado, daughters Shannon (Franco) D’Antoni and Tracy Crume of Sheridan (fiancé Tim Garretson), grandson Randy (Mandy) Crume of Grand Blanc, Mi. and granddaughter Dorothy Dau of Sheridan . ClaraJeanne is also survived by her brothers Lucien (Deanna) Trouchon of Wheatland, WY and Chuck Trouchon of Billings,MT and sister Rachelle Yates of Billings, MT and nieces and nephew.
