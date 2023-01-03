January 6, 1943 - December 29, 2022
Clell E. Riesen, 79, of rural Minatare passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at home. His memorial service will be 1 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2022, at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Pastor Rick Reisig officiating. It is respectively requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Minatare Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be made by viewing Clell’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman funeral home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Clell was born January 6, 1943, in Sheridan, WY to Ernest and Maxine (Underwood) Riesen. He received his early education in the Sheridan school system. He served in the Army after school and was stationed in Korea as an MP. During his military service, he married Donna Clark on December 31, 1964, and to this union Clayton and Clinton were born. He returned to school at Chadron State College after the Army, where he completed his bachelor’s degree.
They lived at, taught school, and drove bus for Sunflower School north of Scottsbluff. He later worked at Jirdon Industries where he programed the first computer the company ever had. He worked at Gillette Dairy and Farm Credit Services all while farming, ranching, and raising the boys.
Clell loved to talk politics with everyone. He enjoyed riding horses, serving as a Trail Boss at Ride the Ridge Trail Ride in the Chadron/Crawford area.
Survivors include his wife Donna; sons Clayton (Julie) and Clinton (Nancie); grandchildren Ashley (Austin) Stephens, Colby (Kelsey) Riesen, Alaina (Keenan) Johnson, Clark Riesen, Brenton Riesen, Whitney (Joel) Callaham, MacCormick Riesen and Madlyn Riesen; great-grandchildren Grady Stephens, Kara & Renee Stephens and Eleanor Riesen; brother Burr (Peni) Riesen; and sister-in-law Karen Clark.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Local arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.