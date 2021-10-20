Clifford A. Lawrence, 89, formerly of Andover, Massachusetts, passed away on October 16 in Sheridan, WY. We remember our beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend. Cliff is survived by his wife, Eljo Harper Lawrence, and his four children, Pamela, Cal, Lara and Ken. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, a great-grandchild, and many cousins, nephews and nieces. Of the fifteen original Lawrence children, only four remain, Richard, Cynthia, Donald, and Emma Leigh.
Cliff lived in Andover for 85 years before relocating in 2017 to the Harper family place on Big Goose.
Cliff became an electronics technician in the Navel Air Force, serving during the Korean conflict. Following his Navy service, he attended Bates College in Lewiston, Maine. He was a Ham radio operator (K1MDI), and a member of the Civil Defense Net in Andover for over 25 years. He worked with the town of Andover to obtain funding for a new senior center. He also worked as a volunteer with the Andover office of Veterans Affairs.
Cliff was a pioneer in the area of sign language instruction and sign language interpreting for the New England region. He served as a consultant on deafness for the United States Veterans Administration and the Departments of Rehabilitation for the states of Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
In his spare time and in later years he enjoyed his children and grandchildren, tennis, golf and a card game called 45’s.
He was a kind and caring husband, dad, and gentleman. We will all miss him but know he will be having a joyful reunion with Jesus and those who have gone on before.
Cliff’s charity of choice for those wishing to send a memorial is St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memorial and internment will take place in Andover, MA.
