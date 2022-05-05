August 29, 1933 – May 2, 2022
Longtime Sheridan, Wyoming resident, Clifford Henson, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 2, 2022 after an extended illness.
After high school, Cliff was a part of the Army National Guard for 8 years. In 1954, he married the love of his life Juaneta (Neta) and they enjoyed 58 years of marriage. Together they had 4 children; Cathy, Kenny, Cindy, and Denny. Cliff worked for Stockman Motors in Gillette, Wyoming and Reilly's Automotive in Sheridan, Wyoming before taking on a position as a contracted mail carrier from Sheridan to Billings, MT and back daily.
Cliff was preceded in death by his wife Juaneta in July of 2013. After her death he moved to Washington state to be closer to his sons Denny and Kenny. Cliff is also preceded in death by his daughters Cindy Henson of Georgia and Cathy Streeter of Sheridan, Wyoming.
Cliff is survived by his sons Denny (Renee Williams) of Lake Stevens, WA, Kenny (Darlene) of Shelton, WA; grandchildren Becky (Steven) Rice of Georgia, Stacy Ragan and Jennifer Hardtke Ragan of Sheridan, Wyoming, Calvin Coleman of Georgia and Thinh Hoang; seven great grandchildren, Heather, Rachel, Samantha, Willow Rice; Blake Hardtke of Montana, and Stephen Irwin of Wyoming.
At his request there will be no services. Special thanks to Renee Williams for being Dad's caregiver through his final days.