July 17, 1954 – November 4, 2020
Clifton Eugene (Gene) Bolinger passed away on November 4, 2020 at the Sheridan Manor in Sheridan, Wyoming at the age of 66 due to complications from COPD. Gene was born on July 17, 1954 to Clifton (Jeff) and Bonnie Lou Schuman-Bolinger in Sheridan, Wyoming. Gene grew up on ranches at Ucross (the Ucross Ranch) and Clearmont along with his three sisters; Diana Kay, Charlie Ann and Carol Lynn Bolinger. He attended schools at Ucross, Clearmont, and Sheridan. Gene also attended Sheridan College. Gene had many challenges and deep loss in his lifetime. After losing an infant son in 1971, he told me he never fully mentally recovered from that loss. He was an avid reader and was a very intelligent gentle man but had a difficult time showing much emotion. My fondest memories of my brother were riding horses with our good friend Pete, swimming in Clear Creek/Piney Creek, picking choke cherries and playing "cowboys and Indians".
Gene is preceded in death by his father and mother Jeff and Bonnie Bolinger; grandparents; Claud and Cora Bolinger and Phil and Pauline Schuman. A sister, Diana Bolinger and a son Jeffrey Louis. He is survived by his two sisters; Charlie Ann Lovejoy and Carol Gridley both of Idaho, a daughter Shimmering and two grandchildren, a niece and nephew and several aunts and uncles.
Rest in peace my friend and brother.
Per Gene's request no services are planned - Kane Funeral Services.