Private family celebration of life for Clint Bartlett, 62-year-old Banner, Wyoming resident who passed away suddenly Tuesday morning the 9th of March, will be held by his family at a later date. Visitation will be held at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo on Sunday, March 14th from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Donations in Clint’s memory may be made to the St. Francis Animal Shelter in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.
Clinton Loran Bartlett was born on December 14, 1958 in Sheridan, Wyoming to Clinton and Mabel Bartlett. He grew up and went to school in Sheridan and attended Sheridan High School. After high school he worked on various ranches in Wyoming and Montana. He was married December 21, 1976 in Sheridan to Marie Hoaglan, and they made their home in Sheridan County where Clint continued working on ranches. In 1996 he took a job with S & S Builders in Gillette as a heavy equipment operator. For the past several years he was a construction supervisor for S & S where he was employed at the time of his death.
Clint was an avid fisherman and accomplished wood worker. His passion was spending time with his family and sharing in their activities.
He is survived by his wife Marie Bartlett of Banner; two sons, Shawn Bartlett and his wife Martha and Jason Bartlett both of Buffalo; one daughter Heather Bartlett also of Buffalo; two brothers, Scott Bartlett and his wife Teresa of Buffalo and Larry McCord and his wife Kris of Moore, Montana and three grandchildren, Kirsten and Madison Bartlett and Damian Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents.