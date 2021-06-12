A Funeral Mass for Clyde Van Slyke will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church with Father Prakash officiating. A graveside service with Military Honors will take place immediately after church services. A reception will be held immediately after graveside services at Kendrick Golf Course. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dog and Cat Shelter of Sheridan. Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.