July 25, 1987 – October 29, 2020
Cody Allen Zack, known to his family and friends as “Cody Bear” passed away and began his journey to the Spirit World on October 29, 2020 at the age of 33.
Cody was born and raised in Wyoming. He will be forever remembered for his adventurous spirit, his love of family, his ability to make anyone laugh and smile, and of course, his desire to always be out fishing! More recently, Cody was attending college and working on his degree to be an equine therapist. Cody had a passion for helping those who endured similar struggles to his own. He was always the first to stop what he was doing to help his family and friends and even strangers in need, because he had such a big heart. Cody had a gift for teaching, he loved to share his knowledge with his kids, teaching them to fish, camp, and honor their faith. Cody had a strong faith in God and cherished his Sioux heritage. We wish him peace on his journey to the Spirit World.
Cody is survived by his mother, Cheryl Gibbons; father, Bernie Zack; brother, Tim Cerepanya; sister, Brandi Zack; daughter, McKayla Jenee Zack; wife, Ali; stepdaughters, Amelia and Kylee; cousins, Crystal, Jessie, Cailynn, Taylee, and Teigan; half-sisters, Amanda Rothwell and Kaitlin Farris; and his dog Ghost. Cody will be joining his beloved stepfather, Michael Sandborn in the Spirit World.
If anyone would like, we ask that donations be made in Cody’s name to the ACLU National Prison Project, advocating for adequate mental health care in the prison system- action.aclu.org
Cody will be honored in a Life Celebration at the American Legion in Sheridan, Wyoming on November 14, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.