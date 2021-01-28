Colleen W. Smith, age 80, long time resident of Pensacola, passed away peacefully at her home, Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Colleen a devoted wife and mother raising four children while Karl served in the U.S. Navy, from Providence R.I. to retiring in their dream home in Pensacola. She graduated from Sheridan High School in 1959.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy G. Arbogast and Opal M. Arbogast Baker, sister, Jeanette O. Smith, and brother, Douglas R. Arbogast.
She is survived by her sons, Roy “Neil” Smith of Pensacola, Zane (Kathleen) Smith of Pensacola, and Marty (Kim) Smith of Montgomery, AL; daughter, Dorraine Relova of Pensacola. Colleen is also survived by her brothers, Clayton “Chip” (Kathy) Arbogast and Clinton “Chunk” (Jan) Arbogast; seven grandchildren, Kerrie Mabry, Keelan Relova, Matthew Smith, Christian Relova, Felisha Smith, Megan Smith and Alexander Smith; six great grandchildren: Karlee, Oliver, Houston, Roxy, Karsen, and Lyle; along with her four nephews Curtis, Edwin, Allen and Michael Smith.
Our thanks go out to Elliot Boswell and Chelsea, the nurses who provided Colleen with comfort and care.
A private immediate family only graveside service will be held for Colleen Smith on February 5, 2021 at Barrancas National Cemetery. The family will meet at Trahan Family Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. to go in procession to Barrancas National Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. sharp.