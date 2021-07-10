November 30, 1954 – April 27, 2020
There are some people in this world that virtually go unnoticed, much like walking through a fall forest, you may notice the beauty and colors of the flora collectively, however the individual leaves may escape your attention. But every now and then, when you focus your attention on that single leaf…that is so unique, so beautiful, you may not be able to help yourself from collecting it and pressing it in a book. That was Connie, Concetta (pronounced kohn-CHET-ah) Kobielusz. A simple, wonderful individual who passed in death just as she lived in life. Quiet, content, and fully accepting the role God gave her to live. A happy, boisterous human being that operated in the background of our family, with the largest bellowing laugh that would rock the Area Auditorium.
Connie was born in Sheridan, Wyoming on November 30, 1954 to the hard working ranch family of Joe and Kathryn (née Madia) Kobielusz. She graduated Sheridan High in 1972, and migrated to Denver, Colorado, where she brought her hard working ranch ethic go Gennaro’s Restaurant. She would work there for most of her life, doing so rarely missing a day of work. What was amazing about this was Connie had many physical limitations and disabilities. In a day and age where work ethic is questioned and put to the test, Connie never once in her life used her disability to get in the way of what personified her and the values she was taught growing up on a ranch in Sheridan, Wyoming.
Anytime you hear a laugh that is larger than life, think of Connie. Anytime you see a person with disabilities who pulls their boots up by the straps to work, think of Connie. Anytime you think of a family member that has operated behind the scenes and didn’t care to be upfront, think of Connie. She just loved being Connie. For all her struggles, her attitude was as big as life. And it will go without argument, she was the biggest Elvis Presley the state of Wyoming produced. In close second, was George Strait. I think she holds the record for attending the most George Strait concerts. She loved going to concerts.
Connie died in Englewood, Colorado, on April 27, 2020 during the heart of Covid. She was cremated privately, brought home privately and placed next to her sister (Carole Kobielusz – Nov. 24, 1948 – Nov. 12, 2017), her best friend. In death, as in life, she was asked by God to patiently wait to be honored and laid to rest. Connie is survived by Kathleen (Kaky) Johnson, Alan John (AJ) Kobielusz and Frank Kobielusz. She has thirteen nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and nephews. We will celebrate Connie and Carole’s lives July 10, 2021, where we will lay both of them to rest next to their parents. Just the way they would prefer…together. You are forever in our hearts.