January 26, 1945 - October 8, 2021
Connie Kay Hutton passed away October 8, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife to Jay Hutton and mother to Van, Cecelia and Patrick. Connie was born on January 26, 1945 in Bloomfield, Nebraska to Lyona and Wallace Bertschinger. While attending nursing school in Alliance, Nebraska, she met the love of her life, Jay Hutton. They soon married and started their family. Jay’s work with the Burlington Northern Railroad brought them to Wyoming in 1970. After the children were raised, she was employed at the Wyoming Girl’s School as a dorm supervisor. She enjoyed mentoring and pouring her love and energy into the students.
Connie valued her family above all else. Her husband, children and grandchildren meant the world to her. Her activities were always centered and focused on her family. She attended dance and piano recitals, track and swim meets, soccer, wrestling, hockey, basketball and football games, FFA, rodeos and school events. Connie enjoyed working outside and found joy making her yard and gardens beautiful.
She was a mom to everyone that would let her be, including friends and teammates of her children and grandchildren, as well as girls that she mentored while she was a dorm supervisor.
Connie was an avid animal lover including the livestock that became pets, the numerous wild birds and squirrels that she fed and many cold-noses and wagging tails that were apart of the family. Her newest addition was Molly, the donkey.
Connie is survived by her three children, Van (Peggy) Hutton, Cecelia Hutton-Edens, Patrick Hutton; her grandchildren, Jake, Erin and Paige Hutton, Jess (Eryn) Edens; and her brother Alton (Barbara) Bertschinger. Connie has rejoined those loved ones that preceded her and is now dancing in joy with the Lord.
A rosary will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday October 20, 2021 at Holy Name Catholic Church with a funeral mass to follow starting at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church. Following the service there will be reception in the parrish hall at Holy Name Catholic Church. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Big Horn Wyoming.
For those not able to attend it will be live streamed through Facebook Live. To tune in at the time of the service, "like" the Kane Funeral Home facebook page.
The family has requested that remembrances be made either online to benefit the Lung Cancer Foundation of America at https://www.gofundme.com/f/connie-huttons-charity-to-help-fight-cancer or by check to Legacy Pregnancy Center, 847 Coffeen Ave, Sheridan WY, 82801.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.