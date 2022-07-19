January 19, 1982 - July 14, 2022
Cooley Allen O’Toole Butler, 40, of Sheridan, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital with his family surrounding him in love.
Cooley was born in Sheridan, Wyoming on January 18, 1982, to his parents Cooley and Kerrie. He was welcomed with love into his big family as the 5th generation on both sides. Cooley attended schools in Sheridan, then transferred to Big Horn in 8th grade, where he finished his education and graduated with the Class of 2000.
Cooley was a wonderful, kind, gentle person, and a friend to all. He was a great mentor for his brother, sister, and many others around him. He loved sharing his passions, which included roller blading, skiing and instructing at Antelope Butte, shooting PEW PEW’s, and all things music. Cooley was a great musician and enjoyed participating in a band he started with his friends, The Big Horn Highschool band, The Sheridan Community Band, and The Wyoming All State Marching Band. As a member of the Marching band Cooley was able to travel all over Wyoming, to Ireland, and to Pasadena, California, where they were featured in the 2000 Rose Bowl Parade.
At 15, Cooley invited Megan Wacker to a Garth Brooks concert which started their true love adventure. Cooley and Megan were married on July 10, 2004, at the Butler family ranch on Pass Creek, and just celebrated their 18th anniversary. Cooley and Megan ventured West a few times throughout their marriage but ultimately settled in Sheridan, Wyoming with their two children Elizabeth and Cooley, to be close to family.
In 2001, Cooley began home brewing with his friends in their dorm room closet. Throughout the next decade his journey led him to brew in their home laundry room closet, then moved to the garage, and then to Warehouse 201 in 2013. Cooley’s dream came true, with the official opening of Luminous Brewhouse at its current location in 2016. His desire to have a place for families to share time together with live music, games and laughter is very present in our community today.
After Cooley’s diagnosis he and his family were humbled, overwhelmed, and grateful by the outpouring of kindness and generosity. There was no doubt that Cooley was well loved and respected by his family, friends and the community. He loved so deeply and is intensely missed already.
Cooley is survived by his wife, Megan Wacker-Butler, daughter Elizabeth Butler, son Cooley Butler, his mother, Kerrie Kimmel, his brother Joey (Hillary) Russell, his nephew Joey, his nieces Kaleigh, Lindsey, and Maggie Russell, his sister Jessica (Tyson) Regier, his father and mother in-law, Greg and Robin Wacker, and his brother in-law Jason Wacker. Also, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends, too numerous to mention. He was preceded in death by his father Cooley O’Toole Butler Jr., his grandparents Cooley and Connie Butler, and Bernard and Alice Harnish, along with many other family members.
A Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 PM, Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Sheridan Wesleyan Church with Pastor Aaron Hughes officiating. The reception will immediately follow the service.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Joey’s Flyfishing Foundation, 109 S Main St, Sheridan, Wyoming, 82801, www.joeysflyfishing.org.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.