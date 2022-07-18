Cooley Allen O’Toole Butler, 40, of Sheridan, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital with his family surrounding him in love. A celebration of life is at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Sheridan Wesleyan Church, 404 W Brundage Lane, Sheridan, Wyoming. Memorials to honor to Butler can be made to Joey’s Flyfishing Foundation, 109 S Main St., Sheridan, Wyoming. Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.