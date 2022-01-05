Cooper Schroefel, 23, of Buffalo, died suddenly Sunday morning at the Johnson County Health Care Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday Jan. 8 at 10 a.m. at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Buffalo with Father Pete Johnson as Celebrant. A Vigil Service will be held on Friday at 6 p.m. in the Catholic Church. Visitation will be held at the Harness Funeral Home on Friday from 1-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with graveside services to follow the Mass. Donations in Cooper’s memory may be made to the Johnson County Family YMCA in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.