Cora May Foslien, 93, died Sunday, April 17, 2022, at her residence with her loving family by her side. Together again with her beloved husband Loren Spicer.
A public viewing will take place this Friday, April 22, 2022, at Champion Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, Block 13, Lot 12 with Pastor Jim Barth officiating.
Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.