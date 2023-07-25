July 24, 1962 – July 13, 2023
Cori Lynn Cruz, 60, passed away Thursday, July 13th, 2023, in Sheridan, Wyoming. She was born on July 24, 1962, and grew up in Bolingbrook, Illinois. She graduated from Bolingbrook High School in 1980 and attended Illinois State University for a short time before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps. Cori served from 1983 to 1984 before having her oldest son, Jace, in 1985. In 1997, Cori met her second husband, Lin, in Sarasota, Florida, and they were married in January of 2002. Together, they had a daughter, Isabelle, in July of 2002. In 2015, they moved to Sheridan, Wyoming, where they enjoyed gardening and spending time in the Bighorn Mountains.
Cori loved all kinds of books and was an avid reader. She loved to spend time in her garden, tending to the flowers, herbs, and tomato plants that she grew with her husband, Lin. She loved summer and enjoyed sitting in the sun. She loved action movies. She loved baking apple-cherry pies and banana bread. She loved going to the antique stores in Sheridan to collect wicker baskets and vintage toys. She loved to paint and crochet and often gave her art away to family and friends. She loved to cook and was always trying out new recipes. Above all, Cori loved her family.
She is survived by her loving husband Lin, children Jace, Kevin, and Isabelle, and Shih Tzu Kodie.
Per Cori’s wishes, a private service will be held for immediate family only. Condolences may be sent to the family in care of Champion Funeral Home 224 S. Brooks Street Sheridan, WY 82801 and any donations may be sent to the National Breast Cancer Foundation at https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/breast-cancer-support/.
Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.