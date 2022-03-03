Correne Mae Ilsley, 81, passed away on 17 February 2022 in the comfort of her home with loved ones. “The General” as Harry loved to call her, was a force of nature, vibrant, energetic and totally without the constraints of a filter for what she wanted to say or do. She lived and loved deeply, and despite an abbreviated education was exceptionally well-read and versed herself in all manner of culture, science and the latest trends. Having been born on the Rosebud Indian Reservation and grown up in South Dakota, she and her equally amazing siblings scrapped their way forward in life, even leading to her stint as a rodeo trick rider as a young woman. Simply put, she was one of a kind.
Her loving husband and her three children have a void where she was, but have a mountain of memories to seek solace in. Her stories were earned through a life that ranged from working with the exceptional Eaton’s dude ranch crew in the late 50s, to stories of survival from the times with her first husband, Ward, and their young and growing family in remote cow camps and ranches in the 60s, on to the hard work and fast-paced living that went with the oilfield in the 70s. The 80s brought a bright new chapter with her second husband, Harry, a couple of fantastic bird dogs, loving the UW Pokes, working on her masterful sewing, knitting, cooking and starting her new passions in golfing and tennis. Their life together grew and flourished in Sheridan, with an eventual sun-soaked stretch in Borrego Springs, California. However, six years ago the wide-open ranges and the Big Horn mountains of Sheridan called them back to their home. Each section of her life brought new friends and experiences which we hope to hear about from those who lived them with her. To help with that, please feel free to send any notes, memories or pictures to the following: CorrenesKids@gmail.com
Correne is survived by her husband of 41 years, Harry; her three children Darsi, Debbie, and Billy; her two step-daughters, Diane and Julie; along with being “Mimi” to eight grand-children and one great-grandchild. Her family and friend’s lives are indelibly richer because of her, she will be deeply missed.
