August 30, 1925 - October 7, 2020
Craig Kennedy Volz, 95, of Hot Springs Village, AR went to be with his savoir on Wednesday October 7, 2020. He was born August 30, 1925 to the late Carl and Aura Kennedy Volz in Hildreth, NE.
Craig graduated from Torrington WY in 1942, University of WY with a degree in Civil Engineering; was an Army Air Corp Pilot Veteran serving from 1943-1946. He owned the Ford Dealership in Torrington, WY and farmed in Lingle, WY, and served and worked as a civil engineer with the U.S. Soil and Water Conservation Department in Wheatland, WY and Sheridan WY. Craig was also a member of the Village Bible Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Sara; his daughter, Cindy Raish, his sister, Connie Rock and great grandson, Miles Holton.
Survived by his wife, Zonola, “ZeeZee” Volz; one son, Kerry (Gayle) Volz of Wheatland, WY; his stepchildren, Catie Rogan of St. Louis, Mo. and David Carter of Fort Collins, CO; five grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren and seven step grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service in Wheatland, WY at a later date.
Memorials may be made in Craig Volz’s name to Arkansas Hospice Foundation, 508 Ouachita Avenue Suite A, Hot Springs, AR 71901 or Village Bible Church, 100 Ponderosa Way, Hot Springs Village, AR 71909.
