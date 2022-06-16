1992 - 2022
Curtis Lenard Campbell, 30, passed from life to Life on June 5, 2022. Curtis was born in 1992 to Glenn and Diane (Tibbets) Campbell of Sheridan, WY. Curtis was twin B, but made it clear from birth that he was one-of-a-kind-even if he was a twin. Curtis’ independent spirit both caused him trouble and earned him admiration; even when he wanted to be invisible, that wasn’t possible for someone so vibrant.
The Campbells raised their children to love the outdoors, heading to the Big Horn Mountains regularly for fishing, hunting and camping. Throughout his life, Curtis loved spending time in nature. He couldn’t imagine living anywhere else because he needed the freedom of wide open spaces to breath properly.
Curtis fought a lifelong struggle with mental illness as part of the Agent Orange Legacy Generation. That struggle often had to be fought in silence, as the stigmas of bipolar and schizophrenia diagnoses so often required. He could be both a loving and gentle soul, and a confused and angry individual, and he often described himself as “three or four people shoved into a single body”. He saw himself as less than those around him, but many of his friends say he was the kindest person they ever met, and the reason they survived their worst moments. Curtis was more a brother than a friend – someone who would help in a moment’s notice. It was not uncommon for Curtis to sit with someone all night to make sure they saw the sunrise. He was forever seen with a phone against his ear, checking in with people.
Although he loved fishing and hunting, Curtis was very fond of animals. Stray cats and dogs seemed to find him in unlikely places. Even feral animals would often let him pick them up – as if they could read his concern for them.
In the last couple years, Curtis worked at Aaron’s, the rent-to-own furniture and appliance shop. He adored his boss and coworkers and spoke of them often as if they were family, too, and he cherished the kindnesses of his boss Mallory, and co-worker Brittney, who believed in him, even when he couldn’t believe in himself.
Curtis is survived by many loved ones: his parents, Glenn and Diane, sister Heather, and twin Brylee. Although Curtis never had children of his own, he had children of the heart: Damien, Zachary, Aurora and Nevaeh. Curtis’ illness never allowed him the peace he longed for, but he always hoped to remove the stigmas that kept his battle silent. He spoke often about his experiences and the nature of his illnesses. He credited his beloved parents with giving him strength to speak his truth.
Lay down your sword and shield, dear soldier, for God has seen the beauty of your soul and has dispatched the demons that hunted you. Fly free. Fly whole. Fly home.
There will be a reception at 3:00 pm at First Christian Church 6/17/22 for all who want to come.