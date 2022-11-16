November 9, 1960 - November 12, 2022
Cy Bronell Olson, 62 of Two Dot, MT, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Harlowton, MT after a short battle with cancer. Cy was born on November 9, 1960, in Harlowton, Mt to John and Daloris Olson of Two Dot, MT. Cy grew up on the Olaf Ranch and in Two Dot. He attended elementary and junior high at the Two Dot School and finished high school in Harlowton, graduating in May of 1979.
After graduation, Cy moved to Billings, MT where he worked for Northland Steel. In 1980, Cy moved to Gillette and started his career working in the oil field for Dowell. In 1987, he started mining coal for Caballo Rojo and later Spring Creek Mine in Montana. He took pride in his work, training and mentoring many of his coworkers.
Cy loved paddlefishing with his buddies, hunting, a good trip to the hills with a good story to tell afterwards. Cy made everything from jerky to Christmas candy in the Kitchen, was a master candle maker, and enjoyed helping on the family ranch. Cy was always up for a good time. Also, Cy was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church.
Cy was preceded in death by his parents Daloris and John Olson, his brother John Clay Olson.
He is survived by two daughters, Shandy Lee (Jake) Morrison and Gina Rose Olson. Three grandchildren who he adored, Cody, Darcy, and Cylee Morrison all of Gillette, WY. A brother, Richard (Kathy) Olson of Harlowton and sister-in-law, Candy Olson of Two Dot. Many special aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Friends are asked to make memorials to the Two Dot Community Club, Trinity Lutheran Church in Harlowton or the charity of their choice and they may be left with the Perkins Funeral Home, PO Box 313 Harlowton, MT 59036. Condolences for the family may be posted on-line at www.perkinsfuneralandcremation.com.
Memorial Services for Cy Olson will be held Saturday, November 19th, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. in the Trinity Lutheran Church in Harlowton, MT. Cremation has taken place with committal to be at the Olson Ranch at a later date.