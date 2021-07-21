September 24, 1957 - July 10, 2021
Cynthia Corinne (Stockhouse) Fisbeck was born September 24, 1957, in Laramie, Wyoming to Axel and Janet (Edwards) Stockhouse. She passed away in her home, surrounded by family, in Windsor, Colorado on July 10, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.
She attended and graduated from Greybull High School in 1976. Shortly after graduating, she moved to Seattle, Washington, where she became a devoted Seahawks fan. After a year in Seattle, she moved to Loveland, Colorado. While living in Loveland, she was invited to attend a Colorado State University versus University of Wyoming basketball game, where she met her husband, Larry Fisbeck, who was living in Laramie, Wyoming.
Cynthia and Larry were married on June 4, 1983, in Basin, Wyoming. After their wedding, Cynthia moved to Laramie with Larry where they were blessed with two children, Kyle and Lisa. For the 17 years that Cynthia lived in Laramie, she worked in the financial aid department at the University of Wyoming. In June of 2000, Cynthia and her family moved to Windsor, Colorado where she was employed with State Farm for 21 years.
Cynthia was always a social person. While living in Laramie, she participated in multiple bowling leagues, both with her husband and with friends. She loved and was loved by her coworkers, many of whom she spent time with outside of work—going to wine tasting parties, exchanging secret Santa gifts, and attending various concerts and sporting events.
Above all else, she loved her family. She valued quality time spent with her family and always prioritized family gatherings. She spent much of her free time attending her children’s, nieces’ and nephews’ sporting events, and more recently, her granddaughter’s concerts and her grandson’s bull riding events.
Cynthia is preceded in death by her parents Axel and Janet, brother Richard Stockhouse, and mother in law Elsie Fisbeck.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Larry of Windsor, CO; son Kyle of Byers, CO; daughter Lisa of Denver, CO; sister Cara Blank (Mike) of Cody, WY; father-in-law Leo Fisbeck of Paoli, CO; brothers-in-law Steven Fisbeck (Wendy) of Gill, CO, Lenny Fisbeck (Tillie) of Holyoke, CO; and grandchildren Jasmine and Brodie.
Memorial funds in Cynthia’s name may be sent to Bank of Colorado, 1041 Main St, Windsor, CO 80550. Proceeds to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Rocky Mountain Feline Rescue.
Two memorial services will be held for Cynthia, one in Colorado and one in Wyoming. The Colorado service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Timberline Windsor, 360 Crossroads Blvd, Windsor, Colorado 80550. The Wyoming service will be in Greybull, WY on September 24, 2021, time and location TBD.