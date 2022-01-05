April 27, 1944 - January 2, 2022
Cyrus E ( Pete) Padgett Jr., 77 passed away on Jan 2, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 27, 1944, in Canyon City, CO. He is survived by his loving wife Susan of 24 years. And sons Bryce (Vicki) of Perry, GA, Brent (Misty) of Sheridan, WY, Brett of Bethal, PA and step daughter Elizabeth (Stewart) Kincaid of Sheridan, WY. And numerous grandchildren. He will be greatly missed! He was met by his four legged friend Jake at the Rainbow Bridge. The family would like to welcome close friends and family January 7, 2022, at 11am at Bethesda Worship Center to Remember the Life of Pete Padgett with a reception to follow.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.