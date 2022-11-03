Dale Shelton, 89, Buffalo, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at Billings Clinic. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Buffalo with Father Jim Heiser as celebrant. A visitation will be held Thursday from 1- 9 p.m. at Harness Funeral Home. A Vigil Service will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo with the American Legion and VFW in charge of military graveside rites.