March 26, 1932 – May 11, 2023
Dallas D. Blakeman, 91, a resident of Hancock, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Mission Point of Hancock.
Dallas was born on March 26, 1932, in Hulett, Wyoming to the late Fred and Francis Blakeman of Moorcroft, WY. He was united in marriage to the former Marie L. Puuri on October 23, 1981, in Chassel, MI.
Dallas was a US Navy Veteran of the Korean War, a member of the South Dakota National Guard, and a member of the Wyoming National Guard, you could call him a jack of all trades as he worked all kinds of different jobs throughout his life, after moving back to Wyoming he was employed by Padlock Ranch for a couple years in the late 70s, then worked for the B.N. Railroad laying ties for a season before going to work at the Veteran's Administration Medical Center of Sheridan WY until his retirement in January 1992.
Dallas enjoyed traveling, camping, hunting, fishing and spending time with his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, his kids, grandkids and many other family members and friends.
He is survived by his wife Marie, his daughter, Denise Gillenwater, step-sons; Gerald Puuri, and Samuel Puuri, step-daughters; Judy Niemi, Jeanne Riutta, and Kris Wales, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sister; Ima Massie; his brother Tom Blakeman; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughters Debra Cole, Toyna Maronick and infant Dawn; brothers Richard, Kenneth, Theodore, Benjamin, and Calvin; step-sons Mike Puuri, Dennis Puuri, and Timothy Puuri; and step-son-in-law Dale Niemi; and his sisters and brothers Marabel Gates, Lois Morgan, Jim Blakeman and Bob Blakeman.
A possible service will be held in Dayton or Sheridan at a later date.