September 7, 1945 – November 13, 2020
Daniel Albert George, 75, of Sheridan, Wyoming, passed away unexpectedly on November 13th. He passed away in his home due to complications of cancer.
Daniel, “Danny” to loved ones, was born in Hardin, Montana and went to school in Lodge Grass, Montana. He joined the Army in 1967 and received his GED. He fought in the Vietnam War from 1967-1969. When he came home he worked in ranching, oil fields, construction and truck driving. In his spare time he loved gardening with his wife, Linda George. Danny enjoyed baking goodies for people around him. He also enjoyed going to the mountains with his Buddy, Bob Kosine, to fish and ride 4-wheelers. He also enjoyed making jewelry.
Danny was an amazing husband and best friend to Linda George for 24 wonderful years. He was one of those that if he liked you, you were friends for life, and spoke his mind. He had a quirky sense of humor and always had as story to tell.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents, sister Joanne, sister Mary Lou, brother David, niece Joanne and niece, Connie.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; three daughters, Tammy, April, and Stephanie; stepson, Micheal Kuzara; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and various nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and one great-great-nephew.
Services will be held at a later date. Any donations can be make to Linda George to help with the memorial and emergency funds to help with extra expenses during these times.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.