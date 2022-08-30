January 14, 1940 - August 13, 2022
Danielle (Dani) Hayn Reel passed away peacefully on Saturday August 13th in Rexburg, Idaho. She was born Danielle Fredrica Hayn in Tarrytown, New York on January 14th, 1940 to Eliane Ronchi and Alfred Charles Hayn who’d immigrated to the US from Switzerland. She grew up in Tarrytown with her brother Claude where she attended High School before the University of Vermont and Parsons school of design in New York City. She married Vincent R. Lee (Vince) of North Tarrytown (now Sleepy Hollow) in 1961. The two lived briefly in Oceanside, California, prior to Vince's transfer to duty (USMC) in the Far East, whereupon she moved back to New York. In 1963-4, she and Vince moved to Gardnerville, Nevada with their newborn twins James Scott Lee (Scott) and Jon Richard Lee (Rick). In 1965-6, they relocated to Princeton, New Jersey prior to returning west.
In 1967, Dani and Vince moved to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where they built a house on Wenzel Lane near Wilson. Dani kept busy designing and making beautiful sweaters, baskets and jewelry. She was a skilled artist who enjoyed painting with oils and acrylics but mostly with an assortment of watercolors. Vince meanwhile teamed up with John Morgan to start Design Associates Architects, currently owned and operated by Vince and Dani’s third son Christopher Tobin Lee (Chris), born on May 20th, 1969 in Jackson.
In 1978 Vince and Dani divorced, but continued to share their parental duties and care of their sons. Dani worked for many years at Wyoming Outfitters on the town square in Jackson. Following a brief marriage to Earl Auge, of Jackson, she met and married her third husband Rodney Reel on July 6th, 1983. Rod and Dani moved to Seattle, Washington where they lived for seven years before buying a home and moving to Sheridan, Wyoming. Dani enjoyed painting and joined the community at the Britain Museum. Among her works were “miniatures” or very small paintings, some of which were featured in an exhibition at the Smithsonian in Washington, DC.
Rod passed away on October 6th, 2016 at the age of 93. Dani continued to live in Sheridan until December 2019 when she moved to Legacy Lodge in Jackson so that she could be closer to family. She moved again to the Homestead Assisted Living nursing home in Rexburg, Idaho in January 2021 due to the sale and closing of the Legacy Lodge.
Dani is survived by Scott Lee and Diane Quirk (daughter-in-law) of Matawan, New Jersey, Rick Lee of Evanston, Wyoming and Chris, Kathy (daughter-in-law) and Piper (granddaughter) Lee of Jackson, Wyoming. She is also survived by Vince and his wife Nancy Lee of Cortez, Colorado and Claude, Julie (sister-in-law) Hunter (nephew) and Audrey (niece) Hayn of Frederick, Maryland.
Dani will be greatly missed and remembered as a loving, caring and compassionate friend and mother who was always there for her children.
A celebration of life will be held on September 18th, 2pm to 5pm, at the Barn in Bighorn, Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dementia Friendly Wyoming, 211 Smith Street, Sheridan WY 82801.