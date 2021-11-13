March 13, 1964 – November 10, 2021
Darcy Scott Taylor, 57, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Billings Clinic in Billings, MT. He was born on March 13, 1964 in Sheridan, WY to LeRoy D. and Sue (Merchant) Taylor.
Darcy grew up in Sheridan, WY, attended Sheridan schools and went to WY Tech School in Laramie, WY. He married Gloria Taylor on December 3, 2016 at Thermopolis Hot Springs.
Darcy is preceded in death by his mother, Sue Ann (Merchant) Taylor.
He is survived by his wife; Gloria Taylor of Sheridan, WY, father; LeRoy D. Taylor of Sheridan, WY, his sister; Lee Ann (Doug) Valentine of Lees Summit, MO, his sons; Turner John Taylor and Seth James Taylor, both of Sheridan, WY, his daughter; Renae Sandy Taylor of Bozeman, MT, step-daughters; Skye Marie Racknor of Casper, WY, Cheyenne Nicolle Racknor of Sheridan, WY and 8 grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held this Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 4 pm at the Masonic Lodge, 109 S. Gould St.
