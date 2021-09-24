July 13, 1943 - August 27, 2021
Darleean E. Mayfield, 78, of Sheridan, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021, at her home.
Darleean was born on July 13, 1943, and raised in Boerne, TX, to parents Gus and Eleanor (Elsworth) Soell Sr. She married Willie Schumann in 1959 and had two children Laurie and Lowell Schumann. They later divorced. She married Marcus (Buddy) Mayfield in 1970 and had their son, Chad Mayfield in 1973. She loved to give gifts, planning every detail down to the perfect wrapping paper and ribbon.
Darleean is survived by her son, Chad (Genie) Mayfield, grandchildren, Patrick Mayfield, Makayla Mayfield, and Mason Mayfield all of Sheridan, WY. She is preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Mayfield, daughter Laurie Schumann, and her son Lowell Schumann.
Memorials to honor Darleean may be made to Bethesda Worship Center, 5135 Coffeen Avenue, Sheridan, WY, 82801.
Services for Darleean are pending.
