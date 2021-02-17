April 6, 1934 - February 13, 2020
Darlene passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2020 at Sheridan Manor at the age of 86.
Darlene Charmaine Suiter was born April 6, 1934 to Johann (John) and Edith (Sablofsky) Huber in Ellis, Kansas and grew up in a farming community.
She was married to William Rowland Suiter on June 3, 1953.
Darlene spent most of her life providing a home for her husband and their four children. She loved playing pinochle, polka dancing with Bill, being a Grandma and her many friendships she developed over the years.
Darlene is preceded in death by her parents, John and Edith, all fourteen of her brothers and sisters and her husband Bill.
She is survived by her four children John, Rachel, Roger and Scott; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the Eastern Star service dog program c/o Denise St John, 2115 Glendale, Casper, Wyoming in Darlene’s name.
