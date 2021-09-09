July, 25, 1949 – August 31, 2021
Darrel Knute Peterson, 72, reported “Mission Complete” to the Highest Command on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Darrel courageously fought a six year battle with Agent Orange induced Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD). Darrell was born to Paul Orland Peterson and Faye Elizabeth (Carlin) Peterson on July 25, 1949 in Douglas, WY. He spent the summers of his youth in the mountains above Glenrock, moving cattle with his father. They later moved to Hagerman, ID, where he attended school, met his lifelong friend, Bob Bonning (the one person in his youth that he wouldn’t fight with).
Darrel was drafted into the United States Army in 1967 and was sent to Boot Camp at Fort Lewis Washington. He was first stationed in Germany, with his last overseas service being in Vietnam and wrapped up his military career at Fort Rucker Alabama in 1977.
While stationed in Germany and on an evening out with other soldiers sampling beers, Darrel had a panther tattooed on his right arm. He always said he had no idea why the panther tattoo was selected, or how it even got there.
Unknown to many were Darrel’s favorite hobbies, which included drawing, painting, writing poetry, admiring the colors of sunrises and sunsets, watching the clouds roll by and going for joy rides in the pickup. He had a distinct love for music, especially the oldies, and loved playing music trivia with “my buddy Steve”. Playing cards at the dining room table, and usually always winning the games, were one of his specialties.
If you knew Darrel you knew his ultimate gift was to gab. He never knew a stranger. Once he has your attention, you were in for quite the gab session. If you were fortunate enough, you even received a lifelong nickname.
Carpentry was his trade, and there was never a project he couldn’t accomplish. There are numerous individuals and businesses within the Sheridan area in which his handiwork shines.
Darrel is survived by his wife, Sandra of Sheridan, children Lauren and Erin of Sheridan, Shawn of Bella Vista, Arkansas, Michelle of Casper, John of Butte, Gary and Jerry of Glenrock, his mother, Liz and his sister Susie, both of Sheridan. Darrel is also survived by his eighteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Orland Peterson and his beloved son MSG Paul E Peterson.
Whenever Darrel talked about passing, he would always say, “It’s a good trip, if you’re headed in the right direction.”
A memorial service for Darrel will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Champion Funeral Home with Military Honors. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com. A reception will immediately follow at Kalif Shrine.