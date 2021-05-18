A celebration of the lives of Dave and Tommy Kuiper, longtime Johnson County residents who passed away in 2020 and 2021, respectively, will be held Sunday, May 30, at 2:00 p.m. at Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo with Pastor Donnie Holt officiating. A reception and time of fellowship will be held at the funeral home immediately following the service.
The delay in services was to facilitate the families relevant to COVID 19 travel restrictions.
Donations in Dave and Tommy’s memories may be made to the Kalif Shrine in care of Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo.
The service will be live streamed at www.harnessfuneralhome.com and online condolences may be made at the same website.