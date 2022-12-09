David A. Ferren Dec 9, 2022 Dec 9, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David A. Ferren, 82, formerly of Sheridan, died Dec. 5, 2022. Services will be held privately. Donations to honor Ferren’s life may be made to the Cancer Society or to Sheridan Elk’s Lodge 520, 45 W. Brundage. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags David A. Ferren Cancer Society Sheridan Elk’s Lodge 520 Recommended for you