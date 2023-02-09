January 2, 1949 – February 6, 2023
David Eugene Dearcorn passed away peacefully February 6, 2023, at his home in Dayton, Wyoming. Dave was born in Ithaca, New York (1/2/1949) to Eugene Otto Dearcorn and Frances Arlene (Straw). At six months of age Dave’s parents moved to Powell, Wyoming where he grew up around Heart Mountain alongside his sisters Valera (Terry) Swenson and Joanne (Jim) Cross, and his brother Duane (Judy) Dearcorn. He and his childhood friends would often be found racing horses or playing hockey on the canal.
Dave was working for Lewis Construction in Meeteetse, Wyoming and met Nancy Pauline Lewis, the boss’ daughter and fell madly in love. They were married December 21, 1968, and moved to Dillon, Montana where he attended Western Montana College and played football. During their time here, they had their first-born Eric (Teresa) Dearcorn. Foregoing an opportunity to play semi-pro football in Chicago, Dave took his young family instead to Rock Springs to begin his career in coal mining. Here they would have their daughter, Erin Dearcorn (boyfriend Shane). Dave was then hired to open the coal mine at Spring Creek in Decker, Montana and the family then relocated to Dayton, Wyoming in 1979. Here they would have their youngest child David J. “DJ” (Elizabeth) Dearcorn. Dave was proud to later take on the role of raising his first three granddaughters, Ryver, Dalaynie and Ivy Dearcorn. His role as their father figure was one in which he both excelled and cherished.
After Dave completed his long career in mining, he found joy working for the Game & Fish, pulling pranks while on staff with the Girl’s School, and farming around the TR valley. Big Dave loved playing, watching, and coaching any and all things – football was just his favorite. You could also see him sharing his love of hunting, camping, snowmobiling, skiing, raising livestock or operating big dirt movers throughout his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frances, and Eugene. He is survived by his wife and kids, his nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
Dave was a stud. He was a fighter – a competitor. He was an artist, a tinkerer, a leather craftsman. He was gentle; a loving father who provided stability and strength for so many along his journey with us. His legacy lives in those he shaped with a lecture or a pat on the back – a kick in the pants.
Isaiah 40: 31 but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.
Please in lieu of flowers and cards, make donations to Sheridan Senior Center.
Join us for a celebration of Dave’s life on February 25, 2023, at 11:00 am, hosted by the Ranchester Community Church with a meal to follow.
