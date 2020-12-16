September 21, 1946 - November 27, 2020
David Eugene Potter, 74, formally of Big Horn & Gillette, WY, and Edgemont, SD, passed away suddenly on November 27, 2020 in Apache Junction, AZ.
Dave was born on September 21, 1946 in Monte Vista, CO. He attended school in Edgemont and Lusk. In 1995, he graduated magna cum laude with an Associates Degree in welding from Sheridan College.
On November 12, 1967 he married Merry J. David in Lusk, WY. From this union, they created two beautiful daughters, Rhonda and Deborah.
He worked at the Homestake Gold Mine and Turbo Prop Aircraft in South Dakota before becoming a locomotive engineer for BNRR in Edgemont and Gillette. Dave had a passion for representing his fellow railroaders as the Local Chairman for the BLE Union for many years.
Dave, better known as “PA”, enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren and the family pets. His hobbies included camping, fishing, Boy Scouts, Denver Broncos, Corvettes, old cars and his Harley. He loved telling stories to anyone that would listen. Dave accomplished many things on his bucket list throughout his lifetime.
Dave is survived by his daughters, Rhonda Potter-Curry (Jason) Gillette, WY, Debbie Potter-Siemers (Ric) Colstrip, MT, his four grandchildren, Brandon Siemers, Triston Siemers, Jaxin Curry, Alixandria Curry, his estranged wife, Merry Potter, Sheridan, WY, his siblings, Gordon (Faye) Potter, Clifford Potter, Evelyn (George) West, Bertha Mages (David), numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Josephine, his brothers, Larry Potter and Lynn Potter, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.
At this time, no funeral services are planned. Condolences for the family can be sent to Rhonda Potter-Curry, 5106 Grand View Ct., Gillette, WY 82718.