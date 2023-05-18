August 18, 1956 – April 15, 2023
David Kevin Ballenger, resident of Sheridan, Wyoming, formerly of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Mountain View Living Center after a short illness at the age of 66.
David was born August 18, 1956, in Marion, Indiana to Harry and Joan (Holman) Ballenger. At the age of three the family moved to the Tampa Bay, Florida area. David and his big sister Debbie loved riding their bikes, fishing with cane poles, going to the beach and reading comic books on lazy afternoons under a tree. In 1969, the family returned to Indiana. He loved working with his dad in the summers learning the electrician trade. David graduated in 1974 from Franklin Community High School, Franklin, Indiana.
After watching the movie Iwo Jima, he wanted to enlist in the Marine Corps. His mom and dad asked why the Marines and he answered, “I’m tired of being told what to do!” After his service and reaching the rank of Lance Corporal in 1978, he returned to Ft, Lauderdale, Florida area where he met and married the love of his life Remona Majors. They were happily married until her death in 1989. David was certified and worked in commercial, residential sprinkler and landscaping business. He moved to Sheridan several years ago to live with his sister. He loved reading, camping, fishing, playing chess with his nephew Gregory, and shooting activities and was a Life Member of the local VFW Auxiliary. David’s favorite breakfast was at Flagstaff Cafe.
David will sadly be missed by his sister Deb Sturdevant and husband Jim, nieces Christine, Jayme and nephew Jon (Jeanne). Great-niece Danica, great-nephews Brody and Gregory, several cousins and his Aunt Marilyn. He was preceded in death by his mother, father and wife Remona. Donations to honor David may be made to the Maine Toys for Tots Foundation or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Burial with Military Honors will take place in Swayzee, Indiana at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.