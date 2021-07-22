March 22, 1958 - July 17, 2021
David Lloyd Todd passed away in the comfort of his home on Saturday July 17, 2021, following an extended battle with cancer. David was born March 22, 1958, to Virginia and Lloyd Todd in Kremmling, Colorado. David was a loved son, big brother, husband, uncle, and friend.
A lifelong learner, David graduated from Custer High School in Custer, South Dakota in 1977. He earned his Bachelor of Science from University of Northern Colorado in 1982 and his Master of Science in Management from Colorado Technical University in 2004.
Following his graduation from UNC, David received his paramedic license and worked as an EMS responder in Billings, Montana; Denver and Colorado Springs, Colorado until 2009.
David moved to Sheridan, Wyoming in 2012 and began working for the City of Sheridan where he served the Sheridan Community up until May of 2021. The friends David made during his time with the City provided strong support during his battle with cancer.
David grew up hunting, fishing, camping, skiing, traveling and being outside with his family. These passions followed David throughout his life. After moving to Sheridan, David was a member and volunteered his time to the Trinity Lutheran Church and the Buffalo Powder Pass Nordic Ski Club.
David met his bride, Rachelle, in March 2017 and they were married on May 16, 2021. Throughout their time together they enjoyed traveling, fishing, and ski trips. Rachelle brought her dog Thor into their family and David, who always loved animals, developed a special relationship with him immediately. Thor joined David throughout many adventures in their time together and was at his side until the end.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., July 23, 2021 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheridan, Wyoming.
David is survived by his wife, Rachelle Todd of Sheridan; brother and sister-in-law, Michael Todd and Margie Hauser of Estes Park, Colorado; parents, Virginia and Lloyd Todd of Sheridan, Wyoming; nieces and nephew, Laurel, Ivy and Eric dispersed from Colorado to Alaska, all of whom are enjoying life as David appreciated.
The family of David wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Sheridan Memorial Hospital: Hospice care, coworkers at the City and Pastor Phil Wold from Trinity Lutheran Church for their support.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sheridan Memorial Hospital: Hospice of the Big Horns.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.