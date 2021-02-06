December 19, 1949 - January 19th, 2021.
David Lynn Mullen, 71, of Sheridan, WY and Lake Havasu City, AZ, passed away on January 19th, 2021.
David was born to Joseph and Frances Mullen in Fort Collins, CO. Shortly after David was born, his family moved to Rawlins, WY. It was there that he developed a lifelong love for hunting with his father, brothers and friends. After graduating from Rawlins High School in 1968, he went on to study Civil Engineering at the University of Wyoming.
After graduation, he landed his first job at the Wyoming Department of Transportation, kicking off a rewarding 40-year career as a construction engineer that took him and his family from Cheyenne, WY to Rawlins, WY back to Cheyenne and finally to Sheridan, WY. Throughout the family’s transitions from city to city, his faith was constant. He and Sara found many welcoming congregations and a home at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheridan.
In 1970, he met and fell in love with Sara (Madison) Mullen, and they wed in 1973, going on to have three daughters, Melanie, Katharine and Stephanie. David shared his love for camping and road trips with adventures to the mountains and to visit many relatives, singing as we drove. It was the love of camping and family that brought them to join the Casper Water Ski Club at Alcova Reservoir, Wyoming. He created special memories pulling the girls skiing and tubing and friendships that spanned decades. The Lake continues to be a place where David and Sara spend time with their daughters and spoil their 4 grandchildren as much as possible.
After retiring in 2014, David generously offered his time, knowledge and guidance in helping friends and family with countless projects. He enjoyed the planning just as much as the work. Retirement also enabled David and Sara to begin a new chapter of life spending winters in Lake Havasu City, AZ where they met many new friends. He could always be found at Happy Hour or on the golf course.
David is preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Katharine, son-in-law Aaron Asquith, and Sara’s brothers Jim (Sakako) Madison, Gary (Clara) Madison and brother-in-law Marvin Troudt. He is survived by his wife, Sara Mullen; his daughters Melanie Asquith and Stephanie (Jay) Keeth, son-in-law Shawn Hulford (Renee), his four grandchildren Isaac, Brody, Joseph and Ruth, his brothers Donald (Margaret) Mullen, Michael (Shirley) Mullen and James (Sue) Mullen, his sisters Carol (Ned) Imlach and Nancy (Roger) Sadler; Sara’s sisters Joanne Troudt, Judy Garwood and sister-in-law Dawne Madison, and many nieces and nephews. He will also be remembered by many dear friends.
When it is safe to gather friends and family, hopefully this summer, we will hold a Celebration of Life honoring David in Sheridan. Details will be announced when available.