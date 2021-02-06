Today

Cloudy. Snow showers developing this afternoon. Much colder. High 19F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 3F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Bitterly cold. Snow showers early becoming more scattered later. High 7F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.