February 17, 1943 - May 29, 2022
David (Pops) Paul Hesselgesser, 79 of Sheridan, Wyoming passed away peacefully in his home after a long illness surrounded by family and friends on Sunday May 29, 2022
David was born in Spokane, Washington on February 17, 1943 to Paul Dee and Clarice Charlotte (Bacher) Hesselgesser. During his childhood he resided in Sandpoint, Idaho and Libby, Montana. He enlisted in the U.S Navy in 1960 and served 6 months before transferring to the U.S. Army and serving until 1965. After his service time he worked at J. Niels Lumber in Libby, Montana, Ross Island Sand and Gravel of Portland, Oregon, and the Oregon Department of Transportation from which he retired in 1996. After retirement he worked part-time for Fremont Ford in Sheridan, Wyoming.
He met his wife Sharon (Sammy) Ross and they married on June 21, 1997 in Libby, Montana. He is a member of the Sheridan American Legion post 75. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He especially enjoyed spending time and storytelling with family and friends. He loved being a father and grandfather, and kids loved him and his stories. He spent his is last years in Wyoming where he spent much cherished time with his family hunting and side by side riding in the mountains and foothills.
He is survived by his wife Sharon (Sammy) Hesselgesser of Sheridan, Wyoming. His son Tom (T.C) Hesselgesser of Portland, Oregon. Stepson Thomas (Latonda) Burson of Sheridan, Wyoming, Randy (Pam) Burson of Perrysville, Ohio and Step Daughter Tammy (Dave) Winn of Libby, Montana. Brother Troy (Jan) Hesselgesser of Sandy Oregon and Sister Beverly Rhoades of Canby, Oregon. His grandchildren Porsche and Takota Hesselgesser and one great-grandchild Greyson. He has 14 step grandchildren and 23 step great grandchildren. He also has several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father Paul D. Hesselgesser, mother Clarice Charlotte (Bacher) Hesselgessser, step grandson Wesley Dean Burson and a beloved cousin Dale Bowker.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Champion Funeral home has been entrusted with local arrangements.