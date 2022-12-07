March 18, 1949 - December 2, 2022
David Richard Chilcott, 73, passed away at his home on Friday, December 2, 2022, in Sheridan, WY with his loving wife by his side.
After his service with the US Navy as a submarine helmsman, he settled in CT. In 1992, he met Brenda Underwood. A couple years later, his father, Milton Chilcott, passed away and Dave decided it was time to return to Sheridan WY. In February of 1995, he packed up his wife and cat and drove 2100 miles for the start of a new adventure. Everyone we ran into said to him “haven’t seen you in a while” (it had been 20 years), or to Brenda would say “have I got a story for you” and Dave also would say “I don’t know if I told you this one”…. He was quite the character in the 70’s and 80s.
Dave was an avid golfer. He would play golf all weekend long as a kid and most weekends as an adult. His effortless swing would make the ball sail down the fairway. He always joked that if he could do that with a Kmart club, he could be a pro with “real clubs”.
Dave's other passion was photography. With almost 50 years of photography, 100’s of brides and 1000’s of pictures, Dave’s passion for photography was known throughout the midwest. He earned many awards for his photos in his earlier years when he worked with his father in the newspaper business. That passion carried on until the very last engagement session he took in September 2022.
Dave will always be remembered for his humor. Whether good or bad (mostly bad) jokes, he always left everyone with a laugh and usually shaking their heads at him.
His kind heart and willingness to help made Dave a great friend.
His wife Brenda would like to thank everyone who has helped during Dave’s journey and afterwards. Friends and neighbors have done so much for them. Welch Cancer Center and the Hospice program at Sheridan Memorial Hospital have been amazing.
So, raise a hot cup of coffee, black please, and join me in wishing David Chilcott a fond farewell. Until we meet again… Love you! Brenda
Services will be held at a later date.
