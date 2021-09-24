March 17, 1972 - September 18, 2021
David “Slinger” Stirling Jr., 49, resident of Gillette, WY, formerly of Sheridan, passed away on September 18, 2021, at Union Chapel Road, Gillette, WY. David was born March 17, 1972 to David James Stirling Sr., and Ruth (Roper) Brown. He was a proud father of Jordan Stirling of Billings, Montana.
David was an experienced heavy equipment operator; he worked in the oilfields from North Dakota to Texas. He was employed at Rawhide Coal Mine. David -SLINGER was a founding father of TIBMC. The Club was his “family” and some of his happiest times.
He met his wife Toni (Bridge) Stirling in Texas, and married December 10, 2016. David and Toni made Gillette their home in 2017. They have a beautiful, blended family; three boys: Evan Coleman, Jordan Stirling, and Devin Coleman. Four grandkids: Eli Coleman, Trinitee Coleman, Casey Stirling, and Liliana Coleman. He is also survived by his parents, David (Linda) Stirling and Ruth (Carl) Brown and his sister, Carrie Brown. David adored his grandbabies and loved being “Papa”. He will be sadly missed by all who loved him.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Sheridan Wesleyan Church, 404 W. Brundage Ln., Sheridan. A reception will follow at the Trails Inn, 2125 N. Main St. in Sheridan.
Online condolences may be written at www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.