September 12, 1941 - May 15, 2021
David T. (Terry) Dahlke, 79, of Sheridan, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at his home. He was born in Antigo, Wisconsin on September 12, 1941, a son of John and Doris (Mary Bouchonville) Dahlke.
He was raised in Antigo and attended St. John’s Parochial School. In 1954 his family moved to Dubois, Wyoming, later settling in Hanna where Terry graduated Class Salutatorian in 1959.
Terry enjoyed many hobbies. He designed and handcrafted many unique pieces of furniture for his use and as gifts to family members. He was an avid reader, always scouring the public library for interesting books. His two mile morning walks fo the daily paper kept him fit. He also enjoyed an evening nightcap and playing pinochle with his family on holidays and gatherings. He enjoyed fishing if they were biting, golfing, gardening, crossword puzzles, and even tried oil painting. He was also an experimental cook.
What Terry truly loved was family.
He is survived by his son, Joseph (Angeline) Dahlke of Sheridan, WY. Two sisters: Judy Barnsdale of Plover and Mary (Steven) Groeschel of Stevens Point. Three brothers: Thomas (Jeanne) Dahlke of Antigo, Jeffery Dahlke of Antigo, and Douglas (Debbie) Dahlke of Weston, WI.
He is further survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Kimberly Dahlke.