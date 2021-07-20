May 10, 1939 – July 6, 2021
David Trode was born in Mitchell, SD, in 1939, middle son of Varley and Marion Trode. He graduated from Mitchell High School in 1958.
After trying a few different career avenues, he returned to Mitchell as Assistant Manager in the Newberry’s Department Store where he met his wife of 55 years, Sherrill. They raised 5 children in Mitchell until 1981 when they moved to Sheridan Wyoming where they continued to reside.
David worked for Fletcher Construction when the Sheridan Police Department building was constructed, and still stands. In 1983 he became a truck driver for Coca-Cola, bringing the daily supply from Billings, MT to be distributed locally. In the late 1990’s David’s job at Coca-Cola was eliminated due to changes in Coke’s supply change system. Following the elimination of that position, he moved to the maintenance department at the Sheridan Walmart for a short period before he was hired by Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Maintenance Department.
David’s pride in his work was evident. He worked hard to ensure the cleanliness of the hospital, and worked especially hard to maintain an above standard shine on the floors.
In the early 2000’s he left the hospital and returned to his former maintenance position at WalMart in Sheridan, WY. It was well known that there was never a glossier sheen on the floors at Walmart while Dave was in charge.
Dave was well known in the Sheridan community for his love of interesting cars. He was seen daily washing his burgundy 1969 Mark III or his two tone brown and tan 1978 T-Bird in Washington Park and/or the Buggy Bath Car Wash as well his weekly waxings in shady spots around town. He enjoyed sharing his “Deals On Wheels” finds with other local car enthusiasts, gladly taking credit for help with the find.
Dave passed after a two week struggle with complications following knee replacement surgery, at the University of Utah Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents Varley and Marion Trode of Mitchell, SD and his brothers Theodore Trode of Mitchell, SD and Tom Trode of Custer, SD. He is survived by his wife, Sherrill Trode of Sheridan, WY, and his five children, Frank Trode of Rochester, MN, Marian Eccles of Sheridan, WY, Yvonne Osborne of Sheridan, WY, Jerry Trode of Gillette, WY and Denise Stussi of Sheridan as well as 14 grandchildren, 4 in the Denver, CO area and 10 in Wyoming.