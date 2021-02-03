June 23, 1956 - January 31, 2021
Dean Michael Wells passed peacefully into his Father's arms surrounded by family on January 31, 2021. He was born on June 23, 1956 to Sylvia Jean Carroll Wells and David A. Wells in Little Falls, Minnesota. His mother and three brothers moved to Sheridan shortly thereafter and Dean lived in Sheridan most of his remaining years. He graduated from Sheridan High School in 1975 where he played football and was Sheridan's Most Valuable Offensive player his senior year. As Sheridan's kicker he once used his gifted downfield coverage skills to catch his own kickoff in the air and run it into the end zone.
Dean continued to exhibit his exceptional athletic talents when he pitched a no-hitter in
the State A slow pitch softball tournament in 1977. His other talents included tying flies and fishing with lifelong friends Bimbo Scherry and Kent Johnson. Dean's handmade leather pouches, walking sticks, and books of poetry are gifts he gave as evidence of his endless generosity. Dean's infectious smile, razor sharp wit and spirited passion for life highlighted by heroic battles and epic victories serve as testaments to his fortitude, courage and strength.
He was preceded in death by his mother Sylvia Jean Carroll Daley and father David A Wells.
He is survived by siblings David E. Wells (Kathy), White Bear Lake, MN; Chuck Wells (Nancy), Sheridan; Whitey Wells (Karen), Star Valley Ranch; Mark Wells (Tammy), Sheridan; John Daley, Sheridan; Deanna Daley Rives (Wade), Gillette; Mike Daley (Bev), Big Horn; Dixie Daley Johnson (Mick), Sheridan. In addition,"Deano" is survived by numerous loving cousins, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, great nephews, and great nieces.
Dean was blessed to have been under the excellent care of Chris Bilyeu, Dr. Shaun Gonda, and Dr. Hannah Hall, as well as many wonderful health professionals over the years. There will
not be a service at this time. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, the family would very much appreciate memorials in Dean's name to the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter.
