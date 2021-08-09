There will be a celebration of life for Debra Grace (Scherman) Lemons on Aug. 14, 2021, at the Kalif Shrine Center, from 4 – 8 p.m. There will be food and drinks served. The family would like to invite all friends and family to come and celebrate her life with them. The dress will be casual and the mood light. Cremation has already taken place and a later date will be scheduled for the scattering of her ashes by the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the 2nd Chance Cat Shelter or the Fulmer Public Library in her name.