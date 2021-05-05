April 21, 1952 - April 11, 2021
Debra Grace (Scherman) Lemons passed away suddenly and unexpectedly while on vacation in Seattle WA, on April 11, 2021.
Debby was born on April 21, 1952 in Glendive MT. She spent her childhood there and graduated from Dawson County High School in 1970. After graduation Debby enrolled in x-ray technician school in Great Falls, MT where she received her Radiology Technician Certificate.
After years of developing her imaging skills while working at the Sheridan Orthopedic office, Sheridan Memorial Hospital, and the Sheridan VA Medical Center, she decided to further her education. In 2001 she went on to receive a Bachelor of Science Degree from Weber State University where she specialized in Advanced Radiologic Sciences and received recognition from the Golden Key National Honor Society.
Debby’s experience, education, and work ethic awarded her the Lead Technician position at the Sheridan VA Medical Center where she had advanced her skills to multi-modalities. She used these skills to help and diagnose the veterans that were treated there and after 40 years in medicine, Debby retired from the VA in 2014.
Debby had many hobbies, but some of her favorites included travel, knitting, watercolor painting, genealogy, photo booking, and collecting various items. However, nothing came before the grandkids; she would chauffeur them around for sports, appointments and other activities in what the Girls referred to as the “Grandma Taxi”. She loved spending time and doing projects with them like sewing doll clothes, dying Easter eggs, decorating gingerbread houses, and whipping up their favorite meals. You would often hear Debby tell the girls “Chop Chop Hooey Hooey” as a way to get them to pick up the pace and it was obvious they had a special bond with their grandma.
Debby’s first marriage was to Warren Shaffer from 1972-1993, from this union she had three amazing daughters, Meegan, Molly, and Margaret. Then in 1995 she married David Lemons, and gained a stepson, Chip Lemons. Dave and Debby were married for 26 happy and loved filled years until her passing.
Debby is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Ellenore Scherman and survived by her husband David Lemons, daughters Meegan Urbanek, Molly (Terry) Eckard, Margaret Shaffer, stepson Chip Lemons; her seven grandchildren Lilly Mountain, Kameron and Jakob Eckard, Alison and Harper Shaffer, Andra and Alec Lemons; one sister, Sandra (Don) Thaler; two brothers James (Pat) Scherman and Ed (Tammy) Scherman; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and the family is planning a Celebration of Life on August 14, 2021 at the Kalif Shrine Center, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. There will be food and drinks served. The family would like to invite all friends and family to come and celebrate her life with them. The dress will be casual and the mood light. A later date will be scheduled for the scattering of her ashes by the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the 2nd Chance Cat Shelter or the Fulmer Public Library in her name.