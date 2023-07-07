March 15, 1954 – July 3, 2023
Debra Kay Stone, 69, of Rapid City passed away peacefully after an 8-year battle with dementia on July 3, 2023.
Debi was born March 15, 1954, in Sheridan, Wyoming to Robert and Jean (Williams) Mock.
Debra married Scott Stone on July 16, 1993, in Rapid City. She was step parent to Scott’s daughter Amy (Ryan) Painter of Rapid City and grandmother to their children RJ and Reyme.
Debra loved to cook, always trying new recipes. She enjoyed golfing and fishing. She spent 22 years at Black Hills Works and loved caring for their older clients. She was loving and gentle to everyone.
Debi was preceded in death by parents Robert and Jean Mock of Sheridan. She is survived by brother Robert L. Mock and his son Alex of Peoria, IL; sister Georgia (Tom) Maydew of La Quinta, CA; niece Jennifer Leggett and her daughter Lauren of La Quinta.
Per Debi and the family's request, no services are planned.