July 25, 1959 - September 6, 2022
Debbie was born in Fairview, Montana. She graduated from Sheridan High School in 1977. Completed an Associate of Arts Degree from Sheridan College. Shortly thereafter began working at Forest Service; later Department of Veterans Affairs (32 years).
Debbie met her husband Jim in 1977 at the one and only Sheridan YMCA playing basketball. They married on August 30, 1978. They were blessed with two sons Kris and Tyler. Debbie was very proud of her sons’ accomplishments in USA swimming. She volunteered and enjoyed being President of Wyoming Swimming. Debbie was also pleased of her youngest son Tyler becoming a Doctor of Pharmacy.
Debbie was happiest water skiing, baking, and quilting. She was also an avid volunteer for women’s bible study as well as being a Stephen Minister for St. John’s Lutheran Church.
The past few years of retirement; Debbie spent quality time with her husband, sons and her yellow lab Bentley.
Survivors include her husband, Jim; two sons Kris and Tyler; granddaughter Annie Diaz. Debbie is also survived by her mother; Charlene Aas, sister; Wendy Bauer and sister; Susie Waddell.
Preceding Debbie in death are her father Soren Jacobson and brother Wayne Jacobson.
Debbie asked to be cremated and also requested no formal funeral and/or burial services be performed.