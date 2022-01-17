December 17, 1945 – January 11, 2022
Long time Arvada resident Delbert Edwin French, 76, died Tuesday, January 11th, 2022, surrounded by family in Utah. Delbert died from a late-stage diagnosis of lung and liver cancer.
No funeral services will be held; however, a late summer of 2022 Celebration of Life gathering will occur in Arvada, WY (date to be announced). Family encourages friends and community members to share memories, stories, and photos, etc. on Wiscombe Memorial’s website, www.wiscombememorial.com.
Delbert was born December 17th, 1945 in Gillette, WY to Henry John and Della Rae (West) French. After growing up in Arvada and graduating from Arvada High School in 1963 he enlisted in the United States Navy. He and his brother Roy Dwight French served together in Naval Air Force Patrol Squadron VP-19 in Vietnam. After his service, Delbert married Lois Marie McHoes in 1969 and had four children.
He is survived by Daniel Christopher French, Adele Marie Maynes (Daniel Maynes) of Ogden, UT, Rebecca Benet Seidel (Travis Seidel) of West Jordan, UT, and Sarah Rae French of Farmington, NM. Delbert has eight grandchildren and one great grandchild. Additional survivors include his two sisters, D’Lynn Schye (Jack Schye), Glasgow, MT, and Ellen Widhalm (Tom Widhalm), Great Falls, MT, brother, Sam French, Denver, CO and aunt, Mary French, Hulett, WY.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and two brothers, Roy Dwight and William Ray French.
Delbert loved flying airplanes, riding motorcycles, and hiking anywhere his feet would take him. While living in California, Delbert brought his children to Wyoming for a month every summer which became a highlight of their lives. He was a man of integrity, honesty, and good nature. He worked for companies such as Burlington Northern Railroad and Pacific Bell. He will be remembered as a kind, loving, and gentle man.