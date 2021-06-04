March 4, 1933 - May 31, 2021
Delmeria Lovato passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. Her children were her whole world, and she was the world to her children. She was born on March 04, 1933 to Arcenio and Inumenia Martinez, in Cerro, New Mexico. She was raised in Monte Vista, Colorado. She went to school in Sargent Colorado. She worked on the family ranch. She married Rueben Lovato on July 26, 1952 in Costilla, New Mexico. Her husband joined the Army and they moved to Fort Hood, Texas. After her husband served in the Korean War, they moved to Colorado, later they moved to Wyoming, where she started her cooking career in Shirley Basin, Wyoming and later at the Outlaw Inn Restaurant in Rock Springs. She was known for her great cooking, especially her green chile.
Her name, Delmeria, means ‘noble protector. While all those who gathered into her arms, into her home, around her table, and who were nourished by daily bread and wise counsel, recognized that she was truly a protector, gentle and perhaps sometimes fierce.
Her nobility was not derived from the aires of aristocracy, but that type of distinguished birth that emerges from the ground up, from a people who were the very salt of the earth.
She leaves behind five daughters. Lucy Lovato, Ermalinda Lovato, Louella Lovato, Charlene (Leon) Thomas and Carol Lovato. Two sons Rueben and Roy Lovato. Her grandchildren, Valerie, Johnna, Erika, David, Amanda, Kimo, Keoni, Linde, Lynelle, Kendra, Ryan, Jeremy, Karissa, Brittany, Vanessa, Keaton, Shananda, and Jacqueline. She is also survived by her siblings Ursilia, Frank, Harland, Rufina, Daniel, Michael and Gabriel, 37 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by, her parents Arcenio and Inumenia Martinez, husband, Rueben Lovato, one daughter, Veronica Lovato, three sisters Dominic Martinez, Dulcinea Martinez, Virginia Kessler, and three brothers Archie, Donald, Leandro, a granddaughter Danielle and a great granddaughter Rianne Leigh. Knowing Delmeria was the greatest blessing, she was true and loyal. Always willing to help.
She has now closed her eyes forever, but she left a tremendous legacy, including in the eyes of her children and grandchildren, eyes that hold the promise to seize the beauty and perceive possibility. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A visitation will be at 6:30 PM on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Holy Name Catholic Church, with a Rosary at 7:00 PM with Father Prakash Sebastian officiating.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM Monday, June 7, 2021 at Holy Name Catholic Church with Father Prakash Sabastian officiating, with the burial in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. Please join the family for a reception at the Holiday Inn at 12:30 PM.
Memorials to honor Delmeria may be made to Holy Name Catholic Church, 259 E. Works St., Sheridan, WY 82801 or to the Kalif Shriners Travel Fund, PO Box K, Sheridan, WY 82801.
Online condolences can be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.